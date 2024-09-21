It’s quite strange even just writing it, but on the other hand the modern videogame market has now accustomed us to the most absurd collaborations, so we also welcome with curiosity the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo Looks Like He’s Coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

There partnership It was anticipated in these hours by the footballer himself, who through X published a message containing a sort of teaser trailer in which his name can be seen associated with the SNK fighting game, thus making us think that he could represent a new fighter within the expanding roster of the game.

It’s hard to imagine how he’ll be integrated, but it looks like Cristiano Ronaldo himself is set to enter the fighting game as a playable character, at least according to the logic of this teaser.