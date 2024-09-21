It’s quite strange even just writing it, but on the other hand the modern videogame market has now accustomed us to the most absurd collaborations, so we also welcome with curiosity the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo Looks Like He’s Coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.
There partnership It was anticipated in these hours by the footballer himself, who through X published a message containing a sort of teaser trailer in which his name can be seen associated with the SNK fighting game, thus making us think that he could represent a new fighter within the expanding roster of the game.
It’s hard to imagine how he’ll be integrated, but it looks like Cristiano Ronaldo himself is set to enter the fighting game as a playable character, at least according to the logic of this teaser.
CR7 goes into battle
We are therefore waiting for information from SNKsince for now there is only this communication specifically designed for social media, but a clearer trailer should arrive soon. “A legendary player becomes part of a legendary game”, reads the tagline that presents the collaboration.
After a spectacular presentation on a football pitch, we see a closed door being hit by blows, presumably by Cristiano Ronaldo himself who is destroying it from the opposite side, and it makes us think that in the next few days we will be able to see the continuation of the video.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is the new SNK fighting game that continues the historic series of the Japanese company, once a symbol of the Neo Geo and now a multiplatform title. We recently saw two trailers of the game that revealed the release date and Mai Shiranui, with the title destined to arrive on April 24, 2025 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.
