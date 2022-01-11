Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo, looking for the exit door of Manchester United?

by admin
January 11, 2022
in Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

He would not be satisfied with Ralf Rangnick and his future would depend on the new manager.

Opening the umbrella so soon Cristiano Ronaldo? It’s possible. At least that is rumored in the Spanish press.

We invite you to read: Harold Santiago Mosquera, al Cali: the entire bag of La Liga players

The newspaper Sport reported that the Portuguese is already making the necessary forecasts for the moment when his departure from Manchester United happens.

According to English media, the forward is not satisfied with what has happened at the club since his arrival, he could not solve the crisis with Solksjaer and is disappointed with the tactics and style of coach Ralf Rangnick and looks to leave soon.

The Champions would be vital

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his goals against Arsenal.

Sport assures that if United do not advance to the Champions League there will be no way to keep a star like him and he opened up thinking about the future. That is why the Portuguese agent, Jorge Mendes, would already be making contacts.

The Catalan newspaper assures that the forward could be valued in the Can Barça offices as a possible signing and that Mendes’ good relationship with Laporta and Alemany would be taken advantage of, in addition to the club’s need to find top-level reinforcements in attack: “is a name that Mendes will put on the Barça table to whom he can, “says the newspaper.

For now it is part of the speculation but there will be news soon. Especially if United don’t improve their performance.

FUTBOLRED

.
Recommended

