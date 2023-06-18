A striking moment on Saturday during Portugal’s European Championship qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina. The 38-year-old attacker was accosted by a field attacker in the second half and then even lifted a bit into the air. Portugal’s all-time top scorer could laugh at it, although the young fan was of course quickly taken away by security guards who rushed to the spot.

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #lifted #field #attacker #European #Championship #qualifying #match #Portugal