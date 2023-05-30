Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro is a professional soccer player who has been fascinating more than one spectator since 2001because since his beginnings as a professional he has stood out in all the capacities that are measured in football: rhythm, passes, shooting and his magnificent dribbling.

According to the international media, the life of the Portuguese star was very complex since his childhood, since he did not enjoy what he has right now, financial stability.

Cristiano’s mother was around 30 years old when she became pregnant with him and, as they did not have sufficient financial resources at that time, thought about abortionas stated in his book “Mother, courage, life, strength and faith of a fighter.” A fact that in the world has become very impressive, because football would have been left without one of the best.

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is concluding his first season in Arabia, where he scored 14 goals in 19 games played.

)

The prominent soccer player was born in Sao Pedro, Funchal, on the island of Madeira (Portugal). Since he was little, in his neighborhood, Ronaldo stood out for his skills with the ‘freckled’. According to international sources, he took his first steps at Andorinha, the club where he would play for the first time.

Then he joined CD Nacional to continue transcending his football. After a brief stint at this club, the player, who stood out for his non-negotiable discipline since he was a child, entered one of the biggest clubs in Portugal, Sporting de Lisboa, where he would mark a before and after in his career.

By already signing as a professional, the player began to stand out, but his life would go through many changes, since at such a young age Cristiano had to live alone without the company of his loved ones and therefore without a good economy. According to the same player, two women helped him with food, because he did not have the resources to eat.

Cristiano Ronaldo, as a young man, living the adventure of being a footballer.

“I was 12 years old and I had no money. Also, I lived with other players my age from other parts of Portugal. It was difficult without my family with me. I remember that there was a McDonald’s nearby where we asked for leftover hamburgers and a lady named Edna and two other girls always gave us some”, Cristiano confessed in an interview with the English medium ‘Good Morning Britain’.

His great leap came in 2003 when he joined one of the most desired teams at that time, Manchester United.club for which he signed for five years.

Apparently the life of the Portuguese star was smiling on him, since that same year he was called up by Portugal’s top team to compete at just 18 years of age.

Despite everything he was achieving at his young age, ‘CR7’ received tragic news in September 2005, jJust before playing an important match for Portugal, he learned of his father’s death.

According to the senior team coach at the time, no one wanted to tell the Portuguese star the truth, since it was a very complex situation for a little Cristiano to assume.

“It was very hard. It was the moment that created a bond between us, a bond that goes beyond the coach-athlete relationship. When the news reached us, before a game against Russia, nobody knew how to tell him and nobody wanted to. So I told them I would do it because I knew what it was like to lose a parent. I had lost mine a few years before,” Scolari told the ‘Daily Mail’.

Cristiano, realizing what had happened, decided to continue as a professional because he told his coach that he would play the game and leave when it was over, a situation that captivated Scolari, since Ronaldo was not yet considered of legal age.

That moment for Cristiano would be unforgettable. To this day, in his interviews he continues to remember how much he loved him and he regrets that his father could not get him to see what he is, now, one of the best footballers in history.

Events like this would happen years later, but without a doubt Cristiano’s life has not been easy. However, the Portuguese star has been able to break records in almost all European competitions.

Cristiano is one of the two footballers with the most winners for the best player of the year.

).

After playing for the England team, Manchester United, the ‘Bug’ would be signed by Real Madrid, a team where he would become, for many, the best soccer player.

In the Spanish team he played incredible seasons, winning local tournaments and of course, his favorite competition ‘The Champions League’, where he would stand out for playing 4 finals and beating them.

Without a doubt, the Portuguese’s time with the white team would be unmatched, because he was ranked as the top scorer in the history of this club with 438 games played and a stratospheric amount of 451 goals.

Palmares of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid



4 Champions League.

3 Club World Cups.

3 European Super Cups.

2 local leagues in Spain.

2 King’s Cups.

2 Spanish Super Cups.

And to this add his personal achievements, which were: 4 Ballons d’Or, 3 Golden Boots, 2 The Best Awards, 3 UEFA Best Player Awards and 3 Pichichi Trophies (best scorer in the Spanish league). Something impressive of people for just one person.

After all these trophies and achievements, the protagonist of this story decided to try new things, since at the end of the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool he decided to give a scoop in an interview where he stated that his cycle at Real Madrid had finished, news that would fall very hard to many of his fans and of course to those of the ‘Merengue’ team.

After this fact, Ronaldo decided to take a step through Italian football, since he signed for Juventus in Turin, also managing to stand out, but not as with Real Madrid.

).

Palmares of Cristiano at Juventus

Two “Scudetti” (Serie A title).

An Italian Cup.

Two Italian Super Cups.

A title of top league gunner.

By spending three seasons in the Italian team, the Portuguese was able to win several titles, but without a doubt the one missing from his repertoire was his long-awaited Champions League competition, in which he has a large number of unbreakable records by other players.

For Cristiano, this time at Juventus would not be so fruitful, which is why he tried to look for new horizons. And although they were already known, The famous Portuguese would be signed again in 2021 by Manchester United, which was having several seasons without achieving anything important and for this reason they decided to buy it back, because when Cristiano Ronaldo says, it is also said resounding success.

Unfortunately, it would not be like that for both of them, since the present of Cristiano and the England team would not change at all, since bad technical management and bad spells would mean that the relationship between the two did not end in the best way.

It is known that Cristiano in 2022 suffered a case similar to that of his father, since it was known from the beginning that he was going to have twins, but unfortunately for the Portuguese family one of his children would diecausing a great depression in him and his family, which for obvious reasons shows the striker on the field, since he did not perform as he always did.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, ‘CR7’ declared against his team and also against his coach, who for him was to blame for his bad moment.

“I don’t respect him because he doesn’t respect me. If you don’t respect me, I will never respect you. There are people who don’t want me here, not just the coach, but two or three other people. Not only this year, but also last year. Honestly, I shouldn’t say it. But listen, I don’t care anymore. People should hear the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed,” said the scorer against Erik ten Hag and Manchester United.

After that moment Cristiano would be left without a team, taking time to think carefully about his future and everything that was happening with him and his family.

Months later, Fabrizio Romano, one of the most prominent sports journalists, would reveal to the football world that Cristiano Ronaldo would sign a new contract with an Arab team, Al Nassr. Fact that ended up being true, since the striker confirmed it at the beginning of 2023 through Instagram.

“I am looking forward to experiencing a new soccer league in a different country. Al Nassr’s vision is very inspiring and I am excited to join my teammates so that together we can help him achieve more success,” he said at his presentation, which for many was very emotional for the Arabs.

Currently, the Portuguese player is finishing the local competition, which unfortunately he could not win, because ‘Al-Ittihad Jed’ surpassed his team with a difference of 5 points in the Arabian league standings.

).

As an important fact, Cristiano Ronaldo has been mentioned a lot in the international media, because on social networks they say that Bayern Munichwould be interested in having the services of the Portuguese, news that made more than one ‘Bicho’ fan happy because he would compete again at the top of this sport.

