with videoManchester United closed the first period of the season with a late win at Fulham on Sunday evening, but things will again be unsettled with the English record champions in the coming days. Cristiano Ronaldo lashes out at Erik ten Hag in an extensive interview. “I have no respect for him, because he has no respect for me,” said the 37-year-old Portuguese in the run-up to his fifth World Cup.

“If you don’t respect me, I will never respect you,” Ronaldo underlines his point once again. The five-time Golden Ball winner was missing today’s away game at Fulham, where Alejandro Garnacho (18) in The 93rd minute made the winning 1-2 for United.Due to the flu was the official reading, but the World Cup is of course also around the door and the bond between Erik ten Hag and the 37-year-old Portuguese turns out to be even worse than it had been in recent months. Ronaldo has scored three goals in 16 appearances this season, but it is highly questionable whether he will return to Old Trafford after the World Cup in Qatar. His contract expires at the end of this season, but the question is whether the situation will still be tenable after the interview that Ronaldo gave.

The complete one and a half hour conversation with British journalist Piers Morgan, who has been praising Ronaldo on Twitter for years, will only be shown in its entirety on Wednesday evening. Nevertheless, a number of juicy statements are already being made public and The Sun will also feature them on the front page on Monday. ,,It feels like the club wants to get rid of me. Not just the coach, but the other two or three men in power within the club. People need to know the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed and abandoned," says the Portuguese. "I feel they don't want me here. I noticed that last season. It feels like I'm being made the black sheep, the player they're on shift all the problems," says Ronaldo, who also indicates in the interview that Ten Hag would show no empathy for the situation with his sick daughter of the Portuguese, according to one of the headlines of The Sun.

Cristiano Ronaldo also lashes out at Ralf Rangnick, who took over from the fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on December 2, 2021, last season: “If you’re not even a real coach, how can you become the boss of Manchester United ? I had never heard of him,” says Ronaldo of the German, who was “director of football” at the Red Bull clubs from Leipzig, Salzburg and New York from 2012 onwards.



Ronaldo returned to Manchester in the summer of 2021. At first, however, his destination appeared to be Pep Guardiola's City, but calls from Sir Alex Ferguson and Rio Ferdinand made it a return to Old Trafford after nine years at Real Madrid and three years at Juventus. "Nothing has changed here since Sir Alex Ferguson is no longer a coach. Time stands still at this club, many things are still the same as when I was 20 years old. When I decided to return to United, I followed my heart. Sir Alex said to me: 'It is impossible for you to go to City'. Then I said, 'Okay boss, I'm coming back to United,' said Ronaldo, who considers Ferguson his 'football father' after his own father Jose Dinis Aveiro passed away in September 2005 after a years-long battle with his alcohol addiction.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 39 games in all competitions last season, but United finished sixth in the Premier League and were knocked out by Atlético Madrid in the eighth finals of the Champions League. Now the English record champion (last league title in 2013 under Ferguson) is fifth in the Premier League, but after 14 of the 34 rounds, the gap to league-leader Arsenal (last league title in 2004) is already eleven points.

Ronaldo already helped Portugal to its first European title in 2016, but will make a fifth and final attempt in Qatar next month to also conquer the world title with his country. Portugal plays in group H against Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea. Ronaldo is now on 117 goals in 191 international matches.



