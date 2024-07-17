Real Madrid is a football team that has been characterized by having great figures of this sport on its roster, so Kilian Mbappé’s arrival was something that had been anticipated since last year.

In the 2000s, many dreamed of watching stars like David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Ronaldo Nazario, Roberto Carlos, Guti, Raúl and Íker Casillas play.

The term ‘galácticos’ became popular in the Spanish media, and was first used by the former president of Valencia, Jaime Ortí.

This was mentioned in the book ‘The best anecdotes of Real Madrid’ which notes: “The accumulation of football stars in the Real Madrid dressing room during Florentino Pérez’s mandate It provoked astonishment, admiration and a certain amount of envy throughout the football world. This constellation of figures was soon dubbed ‘galacticos’, a very appropriate name that quickly caught on worldwide.”

However, football stars continue to join the Merengue squad and here we remember five of those stars that made Real Madrid fans dream.

Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo Nazario joined Real Madrid in 2002 and remained at the club until 2007.

Known as ‘O fenômeno’ in Spanish: ‘The phenomenon’, it is considered by many to be the best striker in the world, That is why Florentino Pérez decided to have him in his team.

The signing of this player was the spectacle of the summer of 2002, filling all kinds of publications almost until the month of August and his contract was closed at 45 million euros.

David Beckham

In 2003 he was signed by Real Madrid for a fee of 35 million euros. His arrival at Madrid not only meant a success for the club in footballing terms, but for Beckham it was an opportunity to have multiple advertising contracts due to the player’s physical appearance.

Zinedine Zidane

Zidane’s transfer to Madrid was a long time in the making and his transfer took place in July 2001, for a value of 77.5 million euros, being this the most expensive signing of the merengue club.

He always wore the number five jersey and repeats this number because he spent five years in this Spanish team.

During his time at the club he was behind titles such as a League, two Spanish Super Cups, a Champions League, a European Super Cup and an Intercontinental Cup, achieving individual awards such as a ‘FIFA World Player’ and a ‘UEFA Club Player of the Year’.

Luis Figo

The Portuguese player, now 51 years old, joined Real Madrid as part of the ‘galácticos’ team in 2000 and shared dressing rooms and the pitch with David Beckham, Ronaldo and Zidane.

In July of that year, he was signed for 61 million euros and at the time it was considered a betrayal that Luis Figo had moved from Barcelona FC to Real Madrid.

The Portuguese’s honours with Real Madrid included two Ligas, two Spanish Super Cups, one Champions League, one European Super Cup and one Intercontinental Cup, while he achieved the highest individual recognition with a ‘Ballon d’Or’ and a ‘FIFA World Player’.

Roberto Carlos

The Brazilian player came from Inter Milan when he signed for the Merengue team. He played 11 seasons for the white club, becoming the player not born in Spain with the most games played for Real Madrid, until 2007. During his time with the Merengue team he won the UEFA Champions League in 97, 99, 2000, 2001 and 2002 and the Intercontinental Cup in 98 and 2002 and the European Super Cup in 2002.

