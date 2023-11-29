Football player signed promotional agreement with cryptocurrency broker Binance; company experiences regulatory problems

Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo faces legal action from several investors in the United States over an advertising contract he made with cryptocurrency broker Binance. In 2022, he entered into a promotional agreement with the company to promote his own collection of NFTs. Class action against the player is worth US$1 billion.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this week in Florida District Court. In the complaint, he is accused of facilitating the sale of assets from his NFT collection by Binance and promoting it. The company is experiencing regulatory problems.

Cryptocurrency investors accuse the player of promoting the platform, stating that he endorsed the sale of unregistered securities.

In order to support the allegations in court, data was presented showing that after the player’s announcement, searches for the platform in the USA increased by 500%. As a result, claimants who allege they suffered losses due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s promotion are seeking compensation of US$1 billion from the Portuguese.

Binance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency platform reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice last week and admitted the charges against the company, paying a fine of US$4.3 billion. This caused a significant loss of market share for the cryptocurrency exchange, while the company’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao, resigned from his position as per the terms of the deal.

With information from Investing Brazil