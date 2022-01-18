the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo has received the special award for his career at The Best gala of the fifa, held in Zurich (Switzerland), after breaking the record for goals for national teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who now has 115 goals for the Portuguese national team, last year surpassed the previous universal record held by Iranian striker Ali Daei with 109 goals.

The Portuguese thanked his teammates, as well as his family, wife and children, and assured that he was “very proud”.

away from retirement

Cristiano, who was live at the gala, held behind closed doors, assured that he continues to have “passion for football”.

“I have been playing since I was 5 or 6 years old and when I step on the grass, I go to train, I enjoy it. My motivation is still there. I will be 37 years old very soon and I am motivated”, he declared.

“I have worked very hard and I am still at it. I love this sport. I still have that passion and I want to continue. When people ask me how long I will continue, I say that I hope to play another 4 or 5 years. It is all mental. Physically, if you treat your body, it will respond to you when you ask it,” he added.

