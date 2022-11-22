Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player: it’s official

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo

ROnaldo, on the substitute bench.

After controversies everywhere, the Portuguese ended up leaving through the door that was not expected.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player.

According to the English club, the departure of ‘CR7’ was given by mutual agreement.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution during two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family all the best for the future,” the club said in an official statement.

Ronaldo, without team

Cristiano Ronaldo, in Qatar.

After several controversies in his second spell at Manchester United, ‘CR7’ ended up leaving the club while he was in Qatar, ready for his debut with Portugal.

The last ‘last straw’ was an interview with journalist Paul Morgan. In it, he stated feel “betrayed”.

“Manchester United tried to force my departure. Not only the coach, but also the rest of the people who surround the club”, ‘CR7’ had said in the aforementioned talk.

After that, the club of the ‘red devils’ had said that it would take “appropriate measures”.

Now, the news is only one: Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player.

this is ronaldo

Photo:

Patricia de Melo Moreira. AFP

“After discussions with Manchester United, we mutually agreed to end our contract. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never change. It feels like the right time to look for a new challenge. I wish the club the best”, declared ‘CR7’ in a statement.

More sports news

SPORTS

admin_l6ma5gus

