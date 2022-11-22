Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player: it’s official

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player.

According to the English club, the departure of ‘CR7’ was given by mutual agreement.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution during two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family all the best for the future,” the club said in an official statement.

Ronaldo, without team

Cristiano Ronaldo, in Qatar.

After several controversies in his second spell at Manchester United, ‘CR7’ ended up leaving the club while he was in Qatar, ready for his debut with Portugal.

The last ‘last straw’ was an interview with journalist Paul Morgan. In it, he stated feel “betrayed”.

“Manchester United tried to force my departure. Not only the coach, but also the rest of the people who surround the club”, ‘CR7’ had said in the aforementioned talk.

After that, the club of the ‘red devils’ had said that it would take “appropriate measures”.

Now, the news is only one: Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

Photo: Patricia de Melo Moreira. AFP

“After discussions with Manchester United, we mutually agreed to end our contract. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never change. It feels like the right time to look for a new challenge. I wish the club the best”, declared ‘CR7’ in a statement.

