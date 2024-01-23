The Chinese tour of the Saudi teamí Al-Nassr FCwhere the Portuguese plays Cristiano Ronaldowas officially postponed due to an injury to the former player of the Real Madrid, The organization of the meetings reported today.

The organizers of the matches, which would face each other in the southern city of Shenzhen to the set of Saudi Arabia against him Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang FC On January 24 and 28, respectively, they reported that “due to the physical condition of Cristiano Ronaldo”, the Madeira striker “could not play”.

Cristiano Ronaldo, current Al Nassr player.

In addition to confirming the refund of all tickets, which were completely sold out within minutes of going on sale, and travel expenses, the organizers stated that they were already in talks to arrange a new date for the clashes, according to the local press.

“I apologize to all the Chinese fans. I know everyone is sad, and so am I,” he said. Ronaldo, who attended the press conference where the news was confirmed.

“As you know, in football there are things that cannot be controlled,” added the footballer, who highlighted that, for him, “China is a second home.”

This visit, which began on January 21, was the eighth of Ronaldo to the Asian giant, and the first trip to China in the history of his current team, Al-Nassr.

Cristiano will be in the game against Messi

Next February 1st, the friendly match that steals everyone's attention in the world will take place, Al-Nassr, by Cristiano Ronaldois measured against Inter Miami, by Lionel Messi, in what is called the last dance.

But the presence of the Portuguese star is in danger due to the injury, although the extent of it is not known, it could force CR7 to stop for a few weeks and this would cause the 'last dance' not to take place.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Photo: Efe and social networks

With information from EFE.

