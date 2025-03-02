He To Nassr From Cristiano Ronaldo he faces next week one of the matches that has marked red in his calendar. The Saudi team disputes the round of 16 of the Champions League of Asia against the Esteghlal de Iran, in a round trip tie with the first of the games in Tehran on Monday. An important appointment that the Portuguese star will be lost, and not due to injury or sanction.

Despite the importance of duel, The footballer and his club have decided to stay outside the expedition and do not travel to Iran for weighing on him the threat of a punishment for adultery for a gesture that starred in September 2023.

Then, during the visit of the Iranian Persepolis to play against Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo was recorded hugging and kissing the Fatemeh Hammami Nasrabadi, a disabled artist who paints with his feet. An attitude that in Iran can be considered adulterythere is no permission from the spouse. And the penalty for this crime is nothing less than 99 Latigazos.

The threat of seeing the Portuguese under this punishment or simply the uneasiness that any problem could arise during the stay in Tehran, they took him out of the list of summoned to Nassr, who before reaching this decision He tried to agree with his rival a neutral field outside of Iranbut without success.









Al Nassr is one of the three clubs of the incipient Saudi Arabia League in the round of 16 of the main club competition in the region. Al Hilal, the last Saudi team to win the competition, in 2021, led the league phase due to goals difference with Al Ahli, with both undefeated in eight games.

For its part, the NASSR ended with five points ahead of the fourth classified, the Al Qatar Sadd. The former Manchester United player, Real Madrid or Juventus, scored six goals in the league phase and continues in their 40 years. A first Asian crown would join a bullfight trophy booty that already includes five European Champions.

The round of 16 matches are played in double game and the winners pass to the final phase that will be played in Saudi Arabia in April and May.

The Portuguese team already measured the Iranian Esteghlal in the first phase of the tournament, a clash that won by a tight 1-0 thanks to a goal at the last moment of the former Manchester City Aymeric Laporte.

“We have to try to improve every day, because we have not yet reached the level in which we can compare ourselves with the first level of world football,” said Pioli, Al Nassr coach.