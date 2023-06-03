Cristiano Ronaldo is coming to the end of his sports career, the Portuguese star decided earlier this year to leave European football to play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, team where he shares a dressing room with Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina.

The 38-year-old striker finished his second spell at the Manchester Utd in a turbulent way, after several conflicts with the technician Erik tenhag. Not having an offer that met his expectations, Cristiano decided to sign for the Riyadh team in exchange for 200 million euros for two seasons.

Although the captain of the Portugal National Team has been characterized by his competitiveness, this season in Saudi Arabia failed to win any title at the local level, despite scoring 14 goals in 16 matches.

Future of Cristiano Ronaldo



I am happy and I will continue playing here, all the experiences I have lived here are appreciated

The failure of the season increased the rumors that they placed Cristiano Ronaldo outside of Al-Nassr. According to some Middle Eastern newspapers, the Portuguese did not meet the expectations of the sheikhs who They did not see with bad eyes a possible march from the striker.

But the player himself came out to clarify all the rumors and revealed that will continue to wear the jersey of the Riyadh team. “I am happy and I will continue playing here, all the experiences I have lived here are appreciated, I have learned a lot from a new culture,” said the striker.

In an interview granted to local media, the former Real Madrid indicated that he feels comfortable in the arab league and made it clear that there are several points that must be improved to take the competition to another level.

“The league is very good and competitive. There are good teams and players, but the infrastructure can be improved. I think that the VAR and the referees should be faster and there are other small things that can be improved”, explained CR7.

In addition, the Portuguese star was very positive and pointed out that the Saudi Arabian league has the potential to be the fifth best in the world. “If you keep working like this, the Saudi Premier League will be the fifth best championship in the world in five years“.

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo regretted not lifting any trophy this season with Al-Nassr and explained that his main goal for next year will be to win titles.

“My expectations were a little different How the year has ended. She was thinking of winning a title, but things don’t always go the way we want or think. In recent months, we have improved and I am sure that for next year things will improve. This takes time, but if you believe in yourself and think that this is your objective, everything is possible”, concluded the Portuguese.

