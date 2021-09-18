Sleeping is good for everything, you know. And if the energies are essential for everyone, for the Manchester United champion Cristiano Ronaldo even more. However, Ronaldo does not seem to be able to sleep … this would have led him to decide to move house. The reason for his lack of sleep? The sheep, who did not let him rest.

As it is known, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently decided to say goodbye to his beloved Juventus to move to Manchester United, coached by his old teammate Solskjaer, met during his first experience at Manchester United.

The great Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo he needs rest to be at the top for his high-level football sports performances, which keep him constantly in the Premier and Champions League. One of the most careful and “severe” sportsmen ever cannot afford not to be at his best, especially because Cristiano Ronaldo has always aimed at “perfection”.

Read also: Cristiano Ronaldo, the rumor: “His lover is a beautiful model”

Sleeping is therefore imperative for the champion CR7, and if it is not possible for him to rest in peace, he must immediately find a solution. Now that the champion is about to play the English Premier League, he needs to be in top form. Of course, one cannot afford not to sleep soundly in placid dreams. And that’s why Cristiano Ronaldo he decided to move house, in agreement with his beautiful partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo: why are you leaving the splendid villa?

To sleep well Cristiano Ronaldo he abandons his marvelous villa of 23 acres of land and sleeps seven. The dream home is worth a whopping 6 million pounds.

Cristiano Ronaldo he actually left the beautiful house after only a week’s stay. The Sun broke the news, which immediately became a reason for some irony on the web.

The footballer, in fact, stated that due to the excessive noise caused by the sheep grazing in the English countryside, his sleep was exaggeratedly disturbed. in conclusion Cristiano Ronaldo he is certainly not willing to compromise because his goal is to arrive in splendid form for the next championship.