“Ronaldo will sign with Al Nassr”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr I’m one step away from marriage. According to Marca, CR7 is ready to sign for two and a half years for the Saudi team. The club does not deny it and the agreement could be made official in the next few hours (also because according to the rumors of the last few hours there could be a decisive ultimatum in the proposal), as soon as the former star of Juventus and Real Madrid will go to Riyadh to put pen to paper the last contract of his football life.

Ronaldo-Al Nassr and Saudi Arabia until 2030

Two-year contract with‘Al Nassrbut the agreement of Ronaldo goes further: when he stops playing he will become Saudi Arabian ambassador, until 2030. CR7 will be the image man to launch the country’s candidacy to host the 2030 World Cup, together with Egypt and Greece.

Ronaldo-Al Nassr, 250 million salary

As a footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for the next two years he should receive around 200/250 million euros per season (between salaries and above all sponsors), the figure according to rumors should increase when the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner becomes ambassador for the 2030 World Cup. Hopes therefore seem to evaporate to see again Cristiano Ronaldo in Europe and Champions League: after parting with the Manchester United (official before the World Cup in Qatar) several rumors were circulated, from a flashback of Chelsea to the real Madrid (in recent days he went to train with the blancos), also passing through the combination of CR7 to some Italian teams (Naples, Rome with Mourinho and Milan). Between rumors and fantasy market, however, nothing materialized and therefore for him the future will almost certainly be in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr

