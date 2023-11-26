The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldoattacker Al Nasr of the Saudi Pro League, inaugurated his own museum in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, where a collection of memorabilia of his most notable moments and the awards he won throughout his career is on display.

The head of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, Turki Al Sheikhannounced in September that during the ‘Riyadh Season’ festival the museum dedicated to the Portuguese star would be inaugurated in the area of Boulevard Cityand was opened to the public last Wednesday.

The museum includes all the individual awards achieved by the player throughout his sporting career., as well as copies of the main awards he achieved with the Portuguese soccer team and with the teams for which he has played. At the entrance to the museum there is a statue of the Portuguese star wearing an Al Nasr shirt, with which the player took some photos.

A video posted by Turki Al Sheikh on his platform X account, formerly known as Twitter, showed Ronaldo walking with his brother Hugo Aveiro inside the museum and inspecting its most notable elements.

The same video was published by Ronaldo on Instagram, where he commented: “This is my story, my CR7 museum is now open in Riyadh.”



Ronaldo visited the museum hours after starring in a great performance in a league match with Al Akhood (3-0), in which he scored two goals that helped him stay in the race for top scorer in the Saudi League.

The Portuguese has already scored 15 goals, 4 more than Al Hilal forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the second highest scorer in the local competition.

EFE

More sports news