Crowd of Saudis called on social networks on Wednesday for the “deportation” of

Cristiano Ronaldo of the country, after the Portuguese star grabbed his genitals when he heard chants from fans, who chanted the name of Leo Messi, at the end of the match between his team, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal on Tuesday.

Lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed said on Twitter that she will file a complaint with the Saudi Prosecutor’s Office against the Portuguese, whom she accused of committing “a crime of public indecency.”

“It is considered a crime of public dishonor, and it is one of the crimes that entails arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner,” said the lawyer specializing in International Law, who echoed the video of the Portuguese.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo make the gesture of grabbing his genitals?

Cristiano’s action covered several hours of “Action ya Dawri”, the most popular sports program in Saudi Arabia. According to Al Nassr sources consulted by the program’s commentator Mohamed al Anzi, the Portuguese made that gesture because “he received a blow during the match” to the genitals.

Other Saudi sports journalists were tougher on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, such as Ozman Abu Bakr, who described the action as “an immoral and rude gesture against the spectators” and indicated that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Saudi Arabia should terminate CR7’s contract.

The controversy arose in the match between Al Nassr, in which Ronaldo plays, and Al Hilal, which has allegedly presented a multimillion-dollar offer to take over the services of Leo Messi next season.

Al Hilal won the match 2-0 with two penalty goals from veteran Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo.

