There is no peace for Cristiano Ronaldo in the last few hours. The Portuguese star would be investigated for allegedly participating in a million-dollar scam to promote cryptocurrencies.



As revealed by a report from the BBC in the United Kingdom, the Al Nassr forward could be involved in a scam network with the Binance company, which is responsible for promoting cryptocurrencies.

According to the aforementioned media, Cristiano Ronaldo could face a lawsuit in Florida (United States) for having “promoted, assisted and/or participated in the purchase and sale of unregistered securities in coordination with Binance.”

“When celebrities endorse investment opportunities, including cryptoasset securities, investors should be careful to investigate whether the investments are right for them, and they should know why the celebrities are endorsing those opportunities,” said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, about the big problem that Cristiano has.

The plaintiffs indicate that their image and support for cryptocurrencies “they led him to make large investments of money” that generated million-dollar losses over a long period of time.

In addition, they ask that they be compensated for the damages caused to them and demand close to the 1 billion dollars.

As explained by the BBCCristiano Ronaldo launched in 2022 its first cryptocurrency token with Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world.

Photo: Instagram: @cristiano

In the advertisement, the Portuguese star would have promised to “reward fans for the support they receive” for purchasing cryptocurrencies, a form of virtual “asset” that has no backing and does not exist in real life.

