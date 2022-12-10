In his fifth World Cup, among his future destiny still to be finalized after forcing his departure from Manchester United with some statements before the World Cup, his gesture to Fernando Santos at the end of the 2-1 defeat against South Korea and the news published this Thursday by ‘Récord’ that he threatened to leave the tournament when he learned of his substitution against Switzerland, denied by the Portuguese Football Federation, keep Cristiano Ronaldo amidst the turbulence, two days away from facing Morocco in the quarterfinals, with the question of whether or not they will regain ownership.

There is no pause in the debate that puts the Portuguese star, the footballer with the most appearances (195) and the most goals (118) with the national team, at the center of everything in Portugal, from the beginning until now, since his team landed in Qatar.

The media talks about how all their statements about the Manchester Utdin the relationship with his peers as Bruno Fernandes (Even then, Cristiano made a surprise appearance before the press); how is his leadership in the Portuguese team, how he took not giving him the goal against Uruguay, his reaction with the coach after the 2-1 defeat against South Korea, his replacement on the bench in the round of 16 of the World Cup… And, now, his reaction to an unexpected substitution.

New conflict?

The constant problems have left the Portuguese in a bad position, but officially nothing is known.

The last thing is that Ronaldo made a decision that the group did not like, which has generated discomfort in the dressing room.

It is ensured that the striker led Ricky Regufe, your personal fitness trainer. The media outlet Récord affirmed that he is with the national team and that he has generated discomfort among his teammates and that the relationship is almost nil.

Regufe has been working with Ronaldo since 2018, he takes him wherever he plays, he has always accompanied him, but he had never been with the national team.

It is said that the coach is in the group’s work, in the planning, but is not part of the official squad.

Record says that Regufe’s “excessive influence” has upset players, who don’t know why he has to bring his personal trainer because they have more tools.

