On September 21, the famous Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, alias CR7, announced a collaboration with Fatal Fury: City of the WolvesSNK’s upcoming fighting game.

That was through his Twitter account, @Cristiano, where he published the message ‘something exciting in the works!’ and with the hashtags #SNK #FatalFury and #CR7. This post is accompanied by a very brief teaser or trailer, which begins in a football stadium.

It is then that the screens of this sports venue can be seen and the camera changes to a corridor. Then the number ‘7’ appears on the stadium screens, an allusion to Cristiano Ronaldo.

And then another message that says ‘a legendary player joins a legendary game’in reference to Fatal Fury: City of the WolvesThe ‘7’ continues to appear constantly and then the name of this athlete to reaffirm what was said before.

Fountain: SNK.

At the end of the video a metal door with the name of comes into the scene. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves drawn and someone starts hitting it from the other side until it is flattened. As expected, this video has raised many questions.

Some people believe that Cristiano Rolando will promote this SNK video game and that will be very easy for him. He has more than 113 million followers on Twitter alone, and adding up all his social networks, there are more than a billion.

But others believe that perhaps CR7 himself will be included in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves or at least he will have a cameo in this video game. However, this is just speculation for now. The teaser shared by Cristiano Ronaldo does not say when there will be more news on this subject.

But this title is developed in Japan, so there is a possibility that it will be within the framework of the Tokyo Game Show 2024, which will be from September 26 to 29, 2024.

Fountain: SNK.

We will remain on the lookout for further details regarding Cristiano Ronaldo. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be released on April 24, 2025 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Want to know more about the game? Then check out this note and this other one we dedicated to it earlier.

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.