A big debut for the Spanish coach Unai Emery raised a Aston-Villa that stopped the reaction of a Man Utd unproductive, who had not been defeated since he was beaten by City and, on a bad day, he hardly felt any chance of getting anything positive from Villa Park (3-1).

Aston Villa sent a message of reaction to the rest of the rivals of the PremierLeague. Intense, with fangs, successful in definition, vertical. Superior at all times to a Manchester United that yearned for the sanctioned Bruno Fernandesvictim of his defensive weakness and the impotence of David de Gea, who received three goals from four shots at his goal.

when it seemed that Have a Hag hit the key, with only one loss in ten games between Premier and Europa League, his team collapsed at Villa Park.

The emotional boost represented by Unay Emery’s debut on the bench led to a storming exit from Aston Villa, who after seven minutes were already in charge of the game.

Emery’s slate began to function under a 4-4-2 modeled on that of Villarreal, with the left lane for the additions of Digne and the mobility of two points that drove United’s central defenders crazy.

Watkins’s mobility took Lindelöf out of the zone and Bailey appeared in space, with speed and accuracy in his crossed left-footed shot. So tight to the post that not even De Gea’s foot in his stretch could prevent the goal. In one of the classics of English football, Manchester United longed for references.

With Cristiano Ronaldo in a war against himself, always on the verge of offside, with little participation and without finesse in the shot. With Van de Beek missing in construction and Rashford inconsequential. Only Casemiro’s fighting spirit and the effervescence of the youngest, Alejandro Garnacho, who always tried, seemed to give a glimmer of hope to a team that was already 2-0 down after eleven minutes after a perfect free kick by Digne.

in bad temper

Inside left foot with effect to increase the impotence of De Gea in his stretch. With the stands on fire seeing his team’s morale strengthened, Buendía caressed the third looking for a squad from the front against the defensive passivity of a Manchester United team that took more than half an hour to leave a sign of reaction.

From Eriksen’s criteria and Garnacho’s impudence, who cut electric and fired a shot that took out the Dibu Martinez.

It was a mirage, but in a single minute the team from Have a Hag, with Cristiano Ronaldo missing the only chance he had, without a rival mark, heading down without being able to get past the Argentine goalkeeper, who repelled the ball with his feet.

The reaction had its reward on the edge of the break, with the fortune factor on Shaw’s side, in a serious mistake by Ramsey in a bad clearance that he resolved with a left-footed shot that ended up inside the goal after bouncing off the Aston player Town.

It left a thorn in Ramsey’s back that would be removed in the second act when Emery’s team again came out to eat the rival. After a left-footed shot by Bailey as a warning, in De Gea’s only save, the sentence came.

The Spanish coach’s plan was fulfilled. The award for his approach after giving the ball to the rival and punishing him with speed on the counterattack quickly paid off. A poor header clearance from Lindelöf led to lethal action, with Watkins breaking down the left, drawing in opponents and delivering a back pass that Ramsey turned into gold.

He placed the body and with the inside he put the ball in a square to get the ‘villains’ out of the danger zone of the classification. Because United achieved nothing despite taming the ball, forgiving Dalot the clearest chance he had, but without the conviction of going for the rival at any time or jeopardizing the first joy of Emery’s return to the Premier .

