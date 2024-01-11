You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his son.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his son.
The Portuguese star imitated the shot that his son made and which went viral.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Cristiano Ronaldo does not rest. The beginning of the year has been one of intense physical and football work for him, while he resumes competition with Al Nassr of Arabia.
Ronaldo has been sharing special moments of his rest days on his social networks, which he has dedicated to training and spending time with his family.
In one of his training sessionsCristiano wanted to give his son, Cristiano Junior, a free kick lesson.
In recent days, the minor published a video on social networks scoring a great goal from a free kick that went viral and in which he demonstrated his great ability.
Now it was his father who became the trend by repeating the execution, scoring a similar goal, but with greater perfection in the shot.
In the video that CR7 himself published on his social networks, he scores the great goal, celebrates it in his style and leaves the phrase for his son.
“Cris, watch and learn, sssiiiimmmm,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote alongside the video he published on Instagram.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #imitates #son39s #great #goal #teaches #lesson #39Cris #watch #learn39
Leave a Reply