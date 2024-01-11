Cristiano Ronaldo does not rest. The beginning of the year has been one of intense physical and football work for him, while he resumes competition with Al Nassr of Arabia.

Ronaldo has been sharing special moments of his rest days on his social networks, which he has dedicated to training and spending time with his family.

In one of his training sessionsCristiano wanted to give his son, Cristiano Junior, a free kick lesson.

In recent days, the minor published a video on social networks scoring a great goal from a free kick that went viral and in which he demonstrated his great ability.

Now it was his father who became the trend by repeating the execution, scoring a similar goal, but with greater perfection in the shot.

In the video that CR7 himself published on his social networks, he scores the great goal, celebrates it in his style and leaves the phrase for his son.

“Cris, watch and learn, sssiiiimmmm,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote alongside the video he published on Instagram.

