This came during a joint press conference with the head of Al-Nasr Club, Musli Al-Muammar, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The former Manchester United player said: “I am happy to be here, I know that the Saudi League is very competitive, and I am ready to join the victory.”

“Al-Don” added: “Despite the European contracts that were presented to me, I chose the Saudi club Al-Nasr.”

In his message to his fans in Saudi Arabia and around the world, Ronaldo said, “I came here to play, enjoy, win, and participate in the culture of the club and the country.. I seek to break records with victory.”

For his part, the president of Al-Nasr Club, Mosli Al-Muammar, said that the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi League is an important addition, adding, “Ronaldo is not only a Korean deal, but also falls within the vision of development.”