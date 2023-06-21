Never say that records will never be improved, but it is certain that not many football players will break the magical limit of 200 international matches in the future. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to reach the milestone on Tuesday evening. In the European Championship qualifier against Iceland, he completed his anniversary celebration when he scored the winning goal one minute before the end: 0-1.

