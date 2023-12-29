Cristiano Ronaldo He has had a splendid 2023, with so many goals, that he reached 53 and is the top scorer of the calendar year in the world.

Ronaldo still has one game left with him Al Nassr to officially finish in 2023. Meanwhile, the forward exercises thoroughly to maintain his physical and football shape.

Despite his great year, the Portuguese was not selected among the best footballers on the planet in the list traditionally made by the Federation of Football History and Statistics, IFFHS.

The one chosen as number one was the Norwegian Erling Haalandchampion with Manchester City of the Champions League.

Haalans was accompanied by Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, from PSG, and Argentine star Lionel Messi, from Inter Miami.

Ronaldo's comment

Ronaldo holds nothing back and did not remain silent. To a publication by the Portuguese newspaper A Bola about this news, CR7 left his spicy comment.

The Portuguese attacker reacted to the post with three emojis of laughing faces and a symbol of a monkey covering its eyes.



“Cristiano reacted to our publication on the IFFHS classification of the best players of 2023. The captain of the National Team felt like laughing when he saw those chosen. Do you think the Portuguese deserved to be on the list?” wrote the newspaper itself after Ronaldo's reaction.

