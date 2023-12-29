You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese was not selected in the IFFHS rankings, and he did not remain silent.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Cristiano Ronaldo He has had a splendid 2023, with so many goals, that he reached 53 and is the top scorer of the calendar year in the world.
Ronaldo still has one game left with him Al Nassr to officially finish in 2023. Meanwhile, the forward exercises thoroughly to maintain his physical and football shape.
Despite his great year, the Portuguese was not selected among the best footballers on the planet in the list traditionally made by the Federation of Football History and Statistics, IFFHS.
The one chosen as number one was the Norwegian Erling Haalandchampion with Manchester City of the Champions League.
Haalans was accompanied by Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, from PSG, and Argentine star Lionel Messi, from Inter Miami.
Ronaldo's comment
Ronaldo holds nothing back and did not remain silent. To a publication by the Portuguese newspaper A Bola about this news, CR7 left his spicy comment.
The Portuguese attacker reacted to the post with three emojis of laughing faces and a symbol of a monkey covering its eyes.
“Cristiano reacted to our publication on the IFFHS classification of the best players of 2023. The captain of the National Team felt like laughing when he saw those chosen. Do you think the Portuguese deserved to be on the list?” wrote the newspaper itself after Ronaldo's reaction.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #holds #spicy #reaction #among
Leave a Reply