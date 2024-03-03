You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Cristiano Ronaldo.
He did it in the dressing room at Fashion Week.
While Cristiano Ronaldo continues his path in Saudi Arabian football with the Al Nassrhis wife deals a hard blow by confessing how much time the Portuguese has left as an active player.
The model made an impact at a parade in Paris Fashion Weekbut remembering her husband, the outstanding soccer player.
The surprise was huge when Rodríguez came out on the catwalk wearing a retro t-shirt that Ronaldo wore when he was part of the Manchester United.
The date
It happened at the parade Vetements Womenswear. The renowned model wore a red dress, but on the top of it was emblazoned the surname of her husband, Ronaldo, and her number seven, the same one she wore at the time with the English club.
As expected, social networks exploded with Rodríguez's outfit, who won the eyes of the public, not only for the dress, but for her stunning figure.
In the dressing room, Rodríguez assured that her husband will continue to be linked to football for a year or two, it was heard in the audio of the video that circulates on social networks.
Georgina Rodríguez: “Cristiano for a year, and then it ends. Maybe two, I don't know.” 🥲
To continue with the shitty Saturday… this ended up sinking me. 💔pic.twitter.com/Ih2ZzOMByy
— MT (@MadridTotal_) March 2, 2024
