Cristiano Ronaldo, his sister exploded: “The worst in history”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts today, in a quarterfinal match of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Portugal at the Al Zumama stadium in Doha (Qatar).
EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts today, in a match of the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Portugal at the Al Zumama stadium in Doha (Qatar).
Katia Aveiro spoke about the World Cup in Qatar.
December 19, 2022, 10:56 A.M.
The World Cup of Lionel Messi; the desolation of kylian mbappe; the tears of
Cristiano Ronaldo after the elimination against Portugal; were some of the most important news of the Qatar World Cup.
Morocco has eliminated Portugal Already Cristiano Ronaldo, who takes the path of the locker room, alone, direct, unperturbed by anything or anyone, assumes the blow of his farewell to the 2022 World Cup amidst all the maelstrom that affected his figure from start to finish, he heads towards the tunnel… And breaks down crying.
The cameras show one of the moments of the tournament, the tears of a unique scorer who says goodbye to a unique tournament that he will never win.
The only one who has scored in five World Cups. A feat with an impressive track record… And incomplete. The World Cup is missing.
strong criticism
Katia Aveiro She is the sister of the player, today, without a team, who was very critical during the World Cup.
Once the tournament was over, he did not remain without saying something and exploded on social networks, although he congratulated Argentina. }
“The worst Cup of all time… that happily gave us a great final. What a match. Congratulations to Argentina,” he wrote.
December 19, 2022, 10:56 A.M.
