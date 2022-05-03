Should Cristiano Ronaldo also stay with Manchester United next season under Erik ten Hag? This question has been discussed in England for weeks. Last night against Brentford (3-0) the 37-year-old Portuguese showed once again how great his value is for The Red Devils †

After Bruno Fernandes’ 1-0, Ronaldo already thought he could make it 2-0 in the first half, but offside prevented the Portuguese superstar’s goal. After rest it was still hit. Ronaldo decorated a penalty and shot it against the ropes himself. At that time (after the break Raphaël Varane also scored another goal) he had scored nine of the last eleven goals for Manchester United. He now has 18 goals in the Premier League. Only Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min Son made more.

It is therefore clear that Ronaldo is still of great value at Old Trafford. It is not without reason that he was voted Player of the Month by the fans of Manchester United in April. After the duel with Brentford, the Portuguese attacker also seemed to be taking an advance on a new season in Manchester: ,,I’m not ready yet”, he shouted to the camera. See also Wolves pride ends Mavericks without Doncic



Previously, Roy Keane said that Ronaldo will form a headache file for Ten Hag. “He’s only happy if he plays every week,” said the former Manchester United player. However, after yesterday’s game, the Irishman said it would be illogical to let Ronaldo go.

“Attracting Ronaldo was mainly meant for the short term and for the fans. But he still scores his goals. Manchester United have bigger problems than Ronaldo. I think he assures himself of a longer stay with his performance, but what matters is that United gather other players around him. There needs to be more competition for the attackers,” Keane said Sky Sports† See also Adults before the age of 10 in Afghanistan



He continues: ,,If your top scorer, the man who’s all about it, is 37 years old, that’s not good. But I would definitely keep it. There has to be a conversation with him about whether he will play every week or not. But why say goodbye to a player who scores so many goals? I see no logic in that.”

According to Jamie Carragher, there is also an important role for Ten Hag: ,,I think a top manager will come to the club and have that conversation with him. Ronaldo shakes his head regularly, he must become more mature and a better leader. Of course it is disappointing to be substituted, but Ronaldo also needs to be able to look at the bigger picture. As a manager, you must make it clear that this behavior will not be tolerated. If he doesn’t accept that, you have to say: then you’re not part of my plans. It’s nonsense that he thinks he can play every minute at that age.”