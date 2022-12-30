Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC, where he will play for the next two seasons, after a month of rumors after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner broke his relationship with English Manchester United during the World Cup in Qatar, media reported saudis

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts today, in a match of the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Portugal at the Al Zumama stadium in Doha (Qatar). Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Saudi outlet ‘Al Arabiya’, one of the most important in Arabic and the Middle East, assured that, according to its sources, Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has already signed “officially” a two-year contract with Al Nassrinformation also offered by the Al Riyadiah sports portal, the most important in the kingdom.

Another important media outlet in the Arab world, such as ‘Al Sharq al Awsat’, has also confirmed this information, according to their sources.

According to the journalist specializing in transfers, Fabrizio Romano“Al Nassr is closing a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Contract valid until June 2025, as expected: salary close to €200m per year, commercial agreements included.”

Christian. Always according to these versions, the Portuguese would join the club in January, although they have not reported the value of his contract nor have they given more information about when he will arrive in Saudi Arabia.Al Nassr is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia and has managed to win the national league up to nine times.

🚨 Al Nassr are closing on deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo! Meeting ongoing in order to check all the contract and get documents sorted. 🇵🇹🇸🇦 #ronaldo Contract to be valid until June 2025, as expected — salary close to €200m per year, with commercial deals included. pic.twitter.com/7eIgsJrv7R — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo, officially without a club after leaving Manchester United, has been linked to Al Nassr for several months, although when asked about it during the World Cup, he limited himself to saying that “no” was true.

The sports director of Al Nassr, the Portuguese-Brazilian Marcelo Salazar, said on December 26 in an interview with the Flashscore portal about the signing of CR7 that he was not “authorized to say yes or no” about the incorporation of Cristiano to the team, since it is a negotiation of “enormous magnitude”.

But he limited himself to saying that the Saudi club would wait for now and that “at the right moment the future will be revealed.”

