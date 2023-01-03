Cristiano Ronaldo: harsh reaction from his wife after rumors of separation

The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been presented this Tuesday as a new player of the Saudi club al nassr at the Mrsool Park stadium, in Riyadh, after his signing was made official on December 30.

Cristiano, who arrived in Riyadh last night with his family, announced that he has already undergone a medical examination before joining the club’s training sessions, one of the best in the Saudi league.

Meanwhile, there are rumors in Europe in which it is ensured that the relationship with Georgina Rodriguez not the best.

Photo: Georgina Rodriguez’s Instagram

In recent days, ‘Socialité’, a TV program in Spain, said that there would be a crisis between the two.

He made sure that what happened in the Qatar World Cup with him, the elimination at the hands of Morocco and not playing as a starter in the last games accelerated the issue.

However, it was Georgina herself who reacted. In one of her stories from her Instagram account, the model was in charge of lowering her tone.

“At the age of 22 I met the love of my life. How handsome”, a few words that confirm that they are fine.

