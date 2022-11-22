Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United. The news was in the air and now, two days before Portugal’s World Cup debut, it’s official: “Consensual agreement”, the Portuguese champion “leaves Manchester United with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution in his two spells at Old Trafford. We wish him and his family well for the future.”

After summarizing CR7’s overall numbers in Manchester, 145 goals in 346 appearances, United add in the press release: “Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing to grow the team under Erik ten Hag and working together to achieve the success in the field”. A vote of confidence in the Red Devils coach, who had clashed against Cristiano Ronaldo more than once.