Cristiano Ronaldo He finished 2023 in the best way, as the world's top scorer and a great display in the Al NAssr of the Saudi Arabian league.

The star celebrated the end of the year with his family, but took the opportunity to have a very special gift for his mother.

Luxurious gift

María Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiromother of CR7, turned 69 years old and received a million-dollar gift.

The moment in which the star's mother discovered the surprise they had prepared for her, a luxurious car, was shared on social networks. black Porsche Cayennewhich was adorned with a red gift bow.

María Dolores was very excited when she discovered this gift and without thinking twice she got in the car to try it.

“If she is happy, it is because her son remembers her and not because of the value of the gift. Honor your father and mother and your days on earth will be long,” said Katia, who is Cristiano Ronaldo's sister.

Four years ago, as a celebration of Mother's Day, Dolores received a Mercedes worth approximately 100,000 euros.

This little gift, as can be seen on the official Porsche website, costs a ridiculous amount of 146,900 dollars, about 570,680,000 pesos. Although there are more expensive range cars in the brand, it is undoubtedly a vehicle with all the necessary luxuries.



