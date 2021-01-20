On a soccer afternoon in Europe, Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 at MAPEI stadium and he was left with one more edition of the Italian Super Cup. The Vecchia Signora featured a stellar night by Cristiano Ronaldo and Morata, who were in charge of scoring the goals that would serve for Juve to get a new title in their showcases.

Although the center of everything was the game, the note of color is taken Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso who met again on a soccer field after being teammates at AC Milan for 10 seasons (2001 to 2011).

With this goal, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro has become the top scorer in the History of Football. I was lucky enough to see the best player in history play at Real Madrid CF pic.twitter.com/kuy53i4GBI – Don Shelby (@DonShelby_) January 20, 2021

