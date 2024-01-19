Cristiano Ronaldo He is used to getting a brand new car whenever he wants. The Portuguese star spares no expense when buying the best cars in the world and his garage is one of the most exclusive.

Less than 15 days before his 39th birthday, Al-Nassr's player from the Saudi Arabian league advanced his gift and bought a tremendous Ferrari which he already exhibits through his social networks.

Cristiano Ronaldo bought the Purosangue, a 725 HP Ferrari which belongs to the new line SUV of the brand and that has rear doors, the first Ferrari to have them.

He Ferrari It is one of the most exclusive in the world and was released in March 2023. To have one you must reserve several months in advance with one of the most famous brands in the world.

As estimated by the media Europe, The base value of this vehicle is 440,000 dollars (more than 1.7 billion pesos), But shipping costs, seller's commission, insurance, etc. could be added to this value.

Spain Brand He explained that he damaged the hood of the Ferrari There is “a naturally aspirated V12 engine without any type of hybridization that delivers 725 HP and 716 Nm of torque”, which allows reaching 310 kilometers per hour.

In addition, its acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers is only 3.3 seconds, a speed that could be reached in extensive racing races. Saudi Arabia, where the maximum speed is 140 kilometers per hour.

It has an “active suspension, rear axle steering, all-wheel drive, torque vectoring system… Everything is superlative in this sports car that will not allow you to carry your entire family because it only has four seats, accompanied, of course, by 473 liters of luggage, a spectacular figure for a Ferrari,” explains the aforementioned media.

