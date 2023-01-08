Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to the Saudi club Al-Nasr, will for the first time live in a royal 17-room suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in the country’s capital, El Riyadh. This was reported on January 8 by the British tabloid Daily Mail.

It is known that the hotel is located in the 99-story tower of the Kingdom Tower, in which the royal suite occupies two floors at once. The football player was exclusively provided with spacious apartments that are not offered to ordinary customers. In them, he will live with his large family with common-law wife Georgina Rodriguez (the couple is raising five children), friends and security service.

According to the newspaper, such living space will cost the athlete about $302,000 per month. It was for this period that he booked rooms until he finds himself a permanent home to live in the country.

On December 31, it was reported that Ronaldo became the highest paid football player in the world. Together with commercial payments, as well as income for the role of the ambassador of the 2030 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, the amount of his earnings will reach up to $ 200 million per year. The scorer’s contract with the Saudi club is calculated until the summer of 2025.

On December 30, the press service of the Al-Nasr club released a statement from its new Portuguese striker that he was moving to a new club and was inspired by the work of the football team. The chairman of the board of directors of the club stressed that this is a historic moment for the team. He noted that Ronaldo will help the organization achieve new successes in sports.

On the same day, the Portuguese signed a contract with the Saudi club. The player began playing for the team on January 1. On the termination of the English FC “Manchester United” contract with Ronaldo became known on November 22.

On January 5, it became known that Ronaldo would miss the next two matches of the Saudi Al-Nasr. Cristiano will not be able to enter the field due to disqualification. The ban was imposed by the English Premier League. The Portuguese was punished for inappropriate behavior.