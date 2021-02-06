A crack without time. A scorer who adds years and also goals. A relentless striker. Cristiano Ronaldo turned 36 on Friday and the next day he gave himself a great goal, with which Juventus beat Roma in Turin, on date 21 of Serie A.

Roma have more possession (54%) and more shots on goal (4 to 3) but Juventus has Cristiano Ronaldo, who broke the parity of the match between two Italian greats at 12 minutes.

Morata received a pass from Sandro from his back and did not hesitate to touch the ball to the Portuguese, who stopped it from the right and defined with left foot to drive the ball into the goalkeeper Pau’s far post.

Thus, the 36-year-old striker and top scorer in football history reached 764 goals in official competitions, almost 19 years after the first of them, that of October 7, 2002 with Sporting Lisbon against Moreirense in Portugal.

Among his records, it is worth mentioning that he is the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid (451), the top scorer in UEFA club competitions (137) and in the Champions League (134), and the top scorer at the level of teams in Europe (102, only surpassed on the planet by the Iranian Ali Daei, with 109), in addition to having obtained five Ballons d’Or and four Golden Boots in an era in which he had to live with Lionel Messi.