Cristiano Ronaldo is a trendsetter. Always. The Portuguese is a constant generator of traffic on social networks, since what he does, says, or in some cases, what he doesn’t say, generates repercussions among friends and strangers, among flatterers and among those who don’t like the Portuguese as much.
In an interview for his new YouTube channel alongside his friend Rio Ferdinand, his former teammate at Manchester United, where he spoke about who he sees as future winners of the Ballon d’Or award, and also chose between different footballers who occupy the same position on the field, such is the case of Benzema or Mbappe.
During the interview, the Portuguese star played a “ping pong” game about which player he prefers, and His answer was surprising, since with Karim Benzema they won Ligas, Copa del Rey and even 3 consecutive Champions Leagues, but he opted for the current player of real Madridmaybe because he has him as an idol and it was a way to get closer to himHe was not the only ex-Merengue player he did not choose, as, having been able to mention Kroos or Xabi Alonso, he preferred the Welshman Ryan Giggs, and opted for David Beckham over the Argentine Ángel Di María.
The words of his former teammate have had an effect on Karim Benzema, who responded by publishing a photograph on his social networks of his Ballon d’Or in the kitchen, as if it were just another utensil, although it did not go unnoticed by anyone. There are even those who suggest that the relationship between French and Portuguese is broken after this situation..
More news about the Ballon d’Or
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #forgets #Benzema #Frenchman #responds #eloquent #photo
Leave a Reply