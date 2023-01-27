Cristiano Ronaldo: fans rebuke him and “blame” his “rival”, video

Al Nassr Y Cristiano Ronaldo they don’t have a good time. They were removed from the Saudi Arabia Super Cup, in the game that was played in the stadium Prince Faisal bin Fahd of Riyadh, losing 3-1 to the Al-Ittihad.

The Brazilian Romarinho, who opened the scoring after 15 minutes and assisted the Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah (43) and Muhannad Shanqeeti (94) in the other two goals, led Al-Ittihad’s victory against the Portuguese star’s team, who could only scoring at minute 67 for the momentary 2-1 thanks to the goal of Brazilian Anderson Talisca.

In the other semifinal, led by the Pole Szymon Marciniak, referee of the Qatar 2022 final, Al Feiha defeated Al-Hilal 1-0, who was defending the title and led by the Argentine Ramon Diaz, thanks to a goal in the 21st minute from the Brazilian paulinho a pass from spanish Victor Ruiz.

‘Messi, Messi’

Once both teams left the field, several fans from the stands waited for the Al-Nassr squad.

And the center of attention was the Portuguese, who was the most criticized, since he has not been able to score with his new team.

Ronaldo was approached by the rival fans, who fired him from the pitch with the shout: ‘Messi, Messi’, Mess’, which did not worry him.

