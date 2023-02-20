Cristiano Ronaldo: fan invades the field and look at his reaction, video

After scoring four goals in Al Nassr’s win over Al Wehda (0-4), the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo He modified his role to become an assistant in the two goals for his team, leader of the classification of lto Saudi Arabian League, after beating Al-Taawon 2-1, with a goal that gave no points from the Spanish Álvaro Medrán.

With all the lights pointing at Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star returned to respond on the field. He caressed the squad with a left-footed shot as soon as the match began and was decisive after 17 minutes, inventing a pass into the space between the lines at Ghareeb’s run, who, after leaving at speed from the last defender, defined with a right-footed quality to put the advantage to Al Nasr.

The team owned the game in the first act Riyadh, that he did not extend his advantage due to the lack of precision in the completion of his referent, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Taawon’s reaction was not expected, but it came as soon as the second act began, when in the 47th minute an attack by Al Ghamdi on the right wing after a nice triangulation, culminated with a cross past the far post, where he appeared free of Medran brand. The player trained in the Real Madrid youth system scored with pleasure from his left foot.

A surprised fan entering the field of play in search of the Portuguese. Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction was swift and he became vuiral.

