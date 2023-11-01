The Al-Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo qualified this Tuesday for the quarterfinals of the King’s Cup in Saudi Arabia by beating Al-Ettifaq 1-0 in extra time.

The goal for the team led by the Portuguese Luis Castro was scored by the Senegalese Sadio Mané, in the 107th minute, with a shot with his left foot. Both teams finished the match at the Al-Awwal Park stadium with one less player.

The Brazilian Anderson Talisca, of Al-Nassr, was sent off with a direct red card for a harsh challenge on an opponent in the extension of the first half and Al-Ettifaq was also left with ten due to the expulsion of Ali Hazzazi in the 89th minute.

Ronaldo’s fury

The match was full of tension and Cristiano Ronaldo He was punished with a yellow card for protesting.

However, the moment of greatest tension for Ronaldo came when the fans began to loudly chant ““Messi, Messi, Messi.”

Ronaldo, who was going to take a throw-in, got carried away and made gestures of silence and calm to the fans who were shouting at him.

EFE

