He al nassr Saudi Arabia, in which the Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo plays, lost the league lead to Al Ittihad, who beat them 1-0 in what is considered a classic of football in the country and was refereed by the Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

And in the midst of this situation, ‘CR7’, the brand new star of the team, took all eyes on account of an incident with the rival fans.

As seen in the records shared on social networks, the fans of the other team yelled at Ronaldo “Messi!”, as the ‘fans’ of different squads have already done.

The striking thing is that, for the first time, Ronaldo reacted. And his gesture gave an account of the discomfort that this situation of receiving shouts with the last name of his maximum competitor has generated in him.

Cristiano Ronaldo got tired

Faced with the inclemency of a sector of the Al Ittihad fans, who shouted non-stop “Messi!” when Cristiano Ronaldo took center stage, the Portuguese crack reacted.

Apparently, as they let you see the videos, Ronaldo first opened his arms in protest against the most insistent.



Then, he did a sort of shrug and followed up with the clear ‘two mouths talking’ gesture with his hands.

In the end, another gesture of impotence closed the scene marked by a tone of resignation.

a difficult opponent

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal with the Arab club.

In the game, Brazilian striker Romarinho scored the game-winner in the 80th minute, capping off an excellent counter-attack by his team, which now sits top of the table with 47 points.

The team led by the Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo leads Al Nassr by one after twenty days.

Beyond the setback that this defeat represents, after four consecutive victories, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team continues its bad dynamics against its greatest rival, since it has not been able to beat it in the last ten matchesincluding this course that of the first round and the one that measured both in the Super Cup.

*With EFE