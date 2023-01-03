The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has affirmed this Tuesday during his presentation as a new player of the al nassr that his contract with the Saudi club is “unique” since he is a “unique player”.

“I am a unique player. I have beaten all the records in Europe and I want to beat them here too. This contract is unique because I am a unique player, so it is normal”, he said when asked about what he thought of the criticism received by joining the team based in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Before stepping onto the lawn of what will be their new home until 2025, Mrsool Park,

Cristiano answered some questions in an appearance with the Al Nassr coach, Rudi García, and the president of the board of directors of Al Nassr, Mussali al Muammar.

“I feel very good and proud of this decision in my life (…) My work in Europe is already done, I won it all,” said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who will wear the number 7 shirt at the club. .

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with small Al Nassr fans upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m not worried about what people say. I feel very happy to be here,” he said, and recalled that “this is not the end” for him, since the Saudi League is “very competitive” and “people don’t knows”.

On December 30, the signing of Cristiano by Al Nassr became official, thus closing a month of rumors in which he was linked to the Saudi club after he broke his relationship with the Englishman. Manchester United.

“I’ve had offers from Brazil, Portugal, America, Australia. But I gave my word to Al Nassr,” he revealed during the presentation, without giving further details. With signs reading “Hala, Ronaldo” and Portuguese flags, the fans welcomed the footballer at the stadium in the Saudi capital, which has been filled with lighting effects and music to welcome you.

Cristiano, who arrived in Riyadh last night with his family, announced that he has already undergone a medical examination before joining the club’s training sessions, one of the best in the Saudi league.

