the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo assures that “I would be happy” if his career ended today, but admits, between laughs, that winning the Qatar World Cup with Portugal “it would be funny”.

“If you ask me if I finished my career today, would I be happy? Obviously, yes. I couldn’t ask for more, it would be unfair, but a small World Cup… it would be fun,” he said.

Cristiano laughing in an interview with FIFA.

Regarding the World Cup, the Portuguese star said that it is an “extremely difficult competition”, but that “the team is prepared”.

On whether Portugal is one of the favourites, Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, recalled that football is “dynamic, anything can happen as it happened in 2016” when the Portuguese team won the Euro Cup in France.

Was the pressure off?

That year “we weren’t candidates either and we reached the final and won. Candidates, favourites, that for me is relative, it depends on each person’s point of view. In my opinion, Portugal has great possibilities to go very far in this competition”, he pointed out.

Cristiano also commented that Portugal wants to “go first” in group H, for which the first game against Ghana, next Thursday, “is key”, because entering “on the right foot is always a ‘boost'” (impulse).

The player of Manchester United, At the center of the controversy after a controversial interview in England, he ruled out feeling pressured.

“Pressure is not something that makes me lose sleep, I am not going to lose weight, I am not going to stop sleeping at night. There is good pressure, less good pressure, broader pressure is when a family member is sick or a child That’s what pressure really is,” he said.

Best scorer in history, the Portuguese was also questioned about his personal bests, to which he was emphatic: “I’m not looking for records, records are looking for me.”

EFE