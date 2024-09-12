Cristiano Ronaldo believes that the Manchester United needs to rebuild “everything” if he wants to return to the top of the Premier League, while criticising the mentality of coach Erik ten Hag.
The Portuguese player, who enjoyed two spells at United with varying degrees of success, has taken stock of the club’s problems after they recorded their worst Premier League finish during the 2023/24 campaign, falling to eighth in the table. In his first six years with the Red Devils, Cristiano won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, two League Cups and an FA Cup.
However, his most recent experience was less successful and his contract was terminated by mutual consent midway through his second season after falling out with Ten Hag. But the United legend believes he holds the key to the club’s lack of success and has detailed how they should rebuild to regain their place among Europe’s top teams.
“Manchester United need to rebuild everything, in my opinion,” he told former teammate Rio Ferdinand in the latest episode of Rio Ferdinand Presents “The manager says they can’t compete to win the Premier League and the Champions League. The Manchester United manager can’t say he won’t fight to win the league or the Champions League.”
He gave his opinion on this: “You have to think: ‘Hey, maybe we don’t have that potential, but I can’t say. We’re going to try.’ You have to try. This club needs time to rebuild because it is still one of the best in the world, but it needs to change.”
He added: “They understand it. It’s the only way. That’s why they’re protesting, they’re starting to change again, the structure of the club, the president, the infrastructure and everything. The owners of the club.”
“I think the future will be bright. I do, but it’s not just about talent. It’s more than that. It’s the whole club, everything, not just the players, the whole club as a unit, united. They have to rebuild from the bottom up. If not, they can’t compete. It will be impossible. They can do good things, yes, they can win the Carabao, yes, but I mean, the Champions League or the Europa League or the Premier League, they’re difficult, in my opinion. And I hope I’m wrong, I hope so, but it will be difficult,” said the Portuguese.
Ronaldo also detailed his relationship with Ten Hag, stating that while he doesn’t respect the Dutchman, he ultimately still has love for United. “I have no respect for him because he doesn’t show me respect.”
“I’m not happy with the way it all happened, but in the same way, sometimes we can’t control some aspects of our life, but it’s done, it’s done,” he concluded.
More news about international football
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #explains #fix #Manchester #Uniteds #problems #takes #aim #Erik #ten #Hag
Leave a Reply