The first name is not surprising: Cristiano Ronaldo is the public figure with the most followers in the world, in three games he has already shattered records and leads the European top scorer with 5 goals. It is therefore almost obvious that the answer to the question “Which is the most searched European footballer on Google since 11 June?” first of all bear his name. But in the graphs of Leslie Leuenberger’s “Top searched Euro football players” there are many other names, in which the Italian championship stands out, where most of the stars featured at Euro 2020 play.

Starting with Christian Eriksen, the only one to overcome Cr7 in the google trend ranking in the two days of continuous updates after the illness on the pitch against Finland. A wave of research for his health and a lot of online solidarity. In the standings there is obviously also Romelu Lukaku, protagonist with his Belgium with full points, one of the most anticipated stars of this European Championship. And among the players who have had an exlpoit of research there is also Robin Gosens, after his surprise match as a showman against Ronaldo’s Portugal. In the midst of the French Mbappé, Benzema and Pogba, the Polish Lewandowski and the Dutch Depay, the research follows the performances on the field but not only. As the case of the only Italian present in the top ten shows.

It is not Locatelli, despite the brace against Switzerland. The Italian to steal the show online so far was only Donnarumma, in the days in which the case on his farewell to Milan has inflamed the social networks and Google. Waiting to be able to cheer for another great protagonist on the pitch with the blue colors, Donnarumma is the “number 1” not only on the green rectangle.

Becky Pinnington, on the other hand, analyzed the most searched teams on Google country by country. In Italy, Group F dominated: the most sought after is Portugal, then France, Germany and Hungary. The fifth is Belgium, also thanks to the draw towards the final that would like it against Italy – as an alternative to Portugal, in fact – in case of landing in the quarterfinals of Mancini’s team. Which surprised many, but it is not among the five most searched teams on Google in any country participating in the European Championship except for Switzerland.

