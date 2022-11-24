Portugal achieved a hard-fought victory against Ghana 3-2, this Thursday in a World Cup Group H match, after Cristiano Ronaldo He defeated the African resistance by converting a penalty in the 65th minute, which made him the first footballer in history to score in five World Cups.

The Portuguese achieved his eighth goal in 18 games, after having scored one in Germany-2006, another in South Africa-2010 and another in Brazil-2014, with four in Russia-2018, including a hat-trick against Spain.

The Portuguese Ronaldo is a figure, as he became the first footballer to score in five World Cups.

The stands celebrated with their classic shout the penalty goal, which Mohammed Salisu gave him, and which the player shot with mastery.

The 36-year-old Portuguese made his debut 16 years ago against Iran and he totaled eight goals in this competition, one behind his compatriot Eusebio, that country’s top scorer with the 9 goals he achieved in England in 1966.

However, he was upset because Osman Bukari, who scored the second goal, from Ghana, celebrated in his style.

The game was 3-1 in favor of the Portuguese, but Bukari scored and celebrated to his face and in the way that the Portuguese always does, something he did not like.

