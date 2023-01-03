RIYAD (Reuters) – Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo said his “work is done” in Europe and he was looking forward to new challenges on and off the pitch after being unveiled as a new player for Saudi club Al Nassr on Tuesday .

Cristiano, who was out of contract and free to trade with other clubs after his acrimonious departure from Manchester United in November, joined Al Nassr last week on a two-and-a-half-year deal, estimated by the press to be worth more than €200m. .

He was greeted by a sea of ​​yellow and blue at Al Nassr’s stadium, Mrsool Park, where thousands of fans turned out to watch his performance.

The assembled fans chanted his name loudly as he walked around the 25,000-seat stadium signing footballs and throwing them into the stands, before his family joined him.

Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia with a vast collection of club titles after a brilliant spell at Spanish giants Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, where he won two Spanish titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cups .

“I am very proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe, my work is done”, said Ronaldo at a press conference. “I won everything, I played for the most important clubs in Europe and now it’s a new challenge in Asia.”

Ronaldo added that he had a number of potential suitors from around the world after his departure from United, including Brazil, but that he opted to sign for Al Nassr because the move gave him the chance to make an impact off the pitch.

“I can say now, I had many proposals in Europe, Brazil, Australia and the United States. Even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me, but I gave my word to this club, to develop not only football, but also other parts of this country.”

The 37-year-old hit back at criticism of his move to Saudi Arabia by saying: “I’m a unique player, for me it’s normal.”

