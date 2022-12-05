Cristiano Ronaldo: DT from Portugal explodes and goes against him, does he fight?

Fernando Santos, the Portuguese coach, acknowledged this Monday that he did not like “at all” the gesture of Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the last match of the group stage against South Korea, although he explained that the issue is already settled and the attacker is available for the round of 16 match against Switzerland.

“First, in the ‘flash’ interview, I didn’t hear anything. Later, I saw it on television and I didn’t like it at all. The problems are solved internally, it’s done, everyone is focused and available for the game this Tuesday “I give the eleven in the stadium. It’s always like that. It’s a settled issue and everyone is available,” explained the coach at the press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center.

He has not spoken with Cristiano Ronaldo about his possible signing for Saudi Al-Nassrwhich already considers the newspaper ‘Marca’ closed for the next two and a half seasons, starting on the first of January.

Changes?

“I didn’t even know it. It’s his decision, but now he’s focused on the World Cup and helping the team. That’s what we’re talking about. We have a very difficult match, between two strong teams,” Santos said.

The DT appealed to the “concentration” of his team to be able to win against Switzerland, after the defeat suffered on the last day against South Korea (2-1).

Who is your favorite to win the World Cup excluding Portugal? “Portugal”, answered the coach, who warned of Switzerland’s potential: “It is a very competitive team, with very clear ideas. I hope for a Switzerland like that”.

EFE