After scoring four goals in the win for al nassr over Al Wehda (0-4), the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo He modified his role to become an assistant in both goals for his team, leader of the Saudi Arabian League table, after beating Al-Taawon 2-1, with a goal that gave no points from the Spanish Álvaro Medrán.

With all the lights pointing at Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star returned to respond on the field. He caressed the squad with a left-footed shot as soon as the match began and was decisive after 17 minutes, inventing a pass into the space between the lines at Ghareeb’s run, who, after leaving at speed from the last defender, defined with a right-footed quality to put the advantage to Al Nasr.

The Riyadh team owned the game in the first act, which did not extend its advantage due to the lack of precision in finishing its reference, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Taawon’s reaction was not expected, but it came as soon as the second act began, when in the 47th minute an attack by Al Ghamdi on the right wing after a nice triangulation, culminated with a cross past the far post, where he appeared free of Medran brand. The player trained in the Real Madrid youth system scored with pleasure from his left foot.

Dedicated to victory Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo had the tip of his right boot to put his team ahead again before the controversy marked the local victory.

VAR canceled a goal for offside first by Tawamba for Al-Taawon, who even touched the goal again with a shot hit the post, before the decisive goal arrived.

marked it Abdullah Madu at minute 78 on an involuntary assist from Cristiano Ronaldo, who in a doubtful position went to finish off a cross from the left but turned it into a ball for his teammate to score.

The Al-Taawon players, who ended up forgiving a one-on-one in added time to sign the tie, protested not only the position of the Portuguese star but also his position in the trajectory of the ball, obscuring the rival goalkeeper’s vision.

