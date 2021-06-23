Cristiano Ronaldo It is from another planet. A footballer who devours all the records that he has in front of him. With the double that he converted against France, the Portuguese reached 109 goals and equaled Ali Daei as the all-time top scorer in national team football. Another record, and they go …

CR7, at 36 years old and 178 games with the Portugal national team, is breaking several records in this European Championship, as he also became the tournament’s top scorer, with 14 shouts, two of them against Bleus this Wednesday.

Cristiano’s goals against France

In the debut against Hungary, Ronaldo has already signed up as the first player in history to play in five final stages of the Eurocup and he is also the one who has played the most games in the continental tournament, with 24 appearances.

The Juventus forward is also the top scorer of this edition of the Eurocup with 5 goals, two against Hungary, one against Germany and both scored against France.

Ali Daei, nicknamed Shariar (King in Persian) scored his 109 goals in 149 international matches for Iran between 1993 and 2006. And several times he declared that he would be “delighted” if the Portuguese star broke his record because, in his opinion, he is “one of the three “great footballers in history (together with the Argentine Lionel messi Y Diego Armando Maradona).

And Cristiano still has time to overcome that mark and lead alone a record that will be very, very difficult to match.

Then, Cristiano Ronaldo is already the top scorer of Real Madrid, of the most important competitions in Europe (Champions and Eurocup), of national team football and a giant from all over the planet.

Cristiano’s other goals in this European Championship

Top scorers in history at national level

1) Ali Daei, Iran (109 goals – 149 games)

2) Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (109 goals – 178 games)

3) Ferec Puskas, Hungary (84 goals – 89 games)

4) Kunishige Kamamoto, Japan (80 goals – 84 games)

5) Godfrey Chitalu, Zambia (79 goals – 108 games)

6) Hussein Saeed, Iraq (78 goals – 137 games)

7) Pele, Brazil (77 goals – 92 games)

8) Sándor Kocsis, Hungary (75 goals – 68 games)

9) Bashar Abdullah, Kuwait (75 goals – 68 games)

10) Sunil Chhetri, India (74 goals – 117 games)

11) Lionel Messi, Argentina (73 goals – 145 games)

Matched match and both in the eighth of the Eurocup

France, as the first in group F of the Eurocup, and Portugal, as one of the four best third third, qualified for the round of 16 of the continental tournament after drawing 2-2 in a match played this Wednesday in Budapest.