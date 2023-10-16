Portugal, already classified Euro 2024 won 5-0 in Bosnia, with a double Cristiano Ronaldoon the eighth qualifying date for the continental tournament in Germany next year.

The men of Roberto Martinez They had secured their presence in the next Euro Cup last Friday with their victory against Slovakia, and far from relaxing, this Monday they sealed their eighth victory in as many qualifying matches, with an impressive balance of 32 goals in favor and two in against.

The 38-year-old Saudi Al-Nassr forward scored his 126th and 127th goals to extend his record as top scorer for men’s national teams in history.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, and FC Barcelona players Joao Cancelo and Joao Félix sealed the win before the break.

AFP

